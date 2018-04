April 5 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA:

* ACQUIRES THE REMAINING CAPITAL OF CIRPROTEC TO ACCELERATE ITS DEVELOPMENT IN POWER QUALITY PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS‍​

* OPERATION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

* OPERATION TO INCREASE GROUP NET DEBT BY APPROXIMATELY €10 MILLION, INCLUDING ESTIMATED POTENTIAL EARN-OUT Source text: bit.ly/2uQaevt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)