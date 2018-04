April 11 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA:

* STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SILICON CARBIDE (SIC) SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY

* AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 49% OF CALY TECHNOLOGIES, A LYON-BASED START-UP COMPANY

* THE VALUE OF THIS OPERATION IS NOT SIGNIFICANT FOR MERSEN

* THIS INVESTMENT WILL LET MERSEN EXPAND PORTFOLIO OF OVER-CURRENT, SURGE PROTECTION AND CURRENT LIMITING PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS AND DEVELOP EXPERTISE IN SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES Source text: bit.ly/2IJBi1I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)