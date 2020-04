BRIEF-Mersen Cancels 2019 Dividend

April 6 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA:

* CANCELLATION OF 2019 DIVIDEND DUE TO EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES

* CANCELLATION OF FREE SHARE PROGRAMS, FOR SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND MANAGERS

* 25% CUT IN FIXED COMPENSATION OF CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR APRIL AND MAY 2020

* MERSEN’S FINANCIAL POSITION REMAINS STRONG, WITH ACCESS TO FINANCING FROM LONGSTANDING BANKING PARTNERS

* AT MARCH 31, 2020 GROUP HAD A TOTAL OF €142 MILLION IN UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES AND MORE THAN €100 MILLION IN CASH

* STRICT CONTROL OF OUR COSTS, WORKING CAPITAL AND INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENTS HAS BEEN PUT IN PLACE - CEO Source text: bit.ly/39Kg14T Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)