Jan 8 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA:

* MERSEN STRENGTHENS ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH LONGI ON CHINA’S SOLAR ENERGY MARKET‍​

* TWO-YEAR CONTRACT FOR OVER €10 MILLION PER YEAR

* DELIVERIES BEGAN IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2CQ4QMu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)