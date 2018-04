BRIEF-Mersen Q1 Revenue up at 208.6 Million Euros

April 25 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 201.9 MILLION RESTATED YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES: LFL SALES GROWTH BETWEEN 3% AND 6%; CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 9.6% AND 10.1%

* Q1 REVENUE UP 11 PERCENT LIKE-FOR-LIKE; UP 3.3 PERCENT ON REPORTED BASIS DUE TO CURRENCY EFFECTS

* HOPES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE CLOSER TO UPPER END OF 3 TO 6 PERCENT RANGE - CEO

* DISCUSSES ACQUISITION IN POWER ELECTRONICS THAT COULD MATERIALIZE IN COMING MTHS - CEO Source text : bit.ly/2HOCYdm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)