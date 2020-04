BRIEF-Mersen Q1 Sales Down At 225 Million Euros

April 29 (Reuters) - Mersen SA:

* Q1 2020 SALES OF EUR 225 MILLION

* SALES DOWN 6.4% IN UNPRECEDENTED CONTEXT ; DECREASE OF 8.9% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS VERSUS FIRST-QUARTER 2019

* COVID-19: AT APRIL 29, 2020, APPROXIMATELY 85% OF GROUP PLANTS ARE OPERATIONAL, WITH SOME RUNNING AT REDUCED CAPACITY

* GROUP EXPECTS COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT IN Q2, PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE AND AMERICA

* SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE, WITH A TOTAL OF EUR 132 MILLION IN UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES AND EUR 100 MILLION IN CASH AT END-APRIL