Oct 25 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA:

* Q3 TOTAL GROUP SALES EUR ‍​198.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 187.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REVISES FY 2017 GUIDANCE UPWARDS

* EXPECTS FY 2017 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 7% AND 8%

* EXPECTS FY 2017 OPERATING MARGIN BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS BETWEEN 9% AND 9.2% VERSUS 7.5% IN 2016