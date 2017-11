Nov 21 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA:

* HAS WON SERIES OF EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR SEVERAL RAIL PROJECTS IN ARABIAN PENINSULA‍​

* ORDERS ARE WORTH AROUND €5 MILLION

* DELIVERIES ARE SCHEDULED FOR 2017 AND 2018