March 12 (Reuters) - Merus NV:

* MERUS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* MERUS NV - COMPANY EXPECTS ITS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS INTO 2022