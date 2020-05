BRIEF-Merus Announces Financial Results For Q1

May 11 (Reuters) - Merus NV:

* MERUS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* MERUS NV - MCLA-117 PROGRAM UPDATE TO BE PRESENTED AT UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING

* MERUS NV - ANAND MEHRA, M.D. TO SUCCEED RUSSELL GREIG, PH.D. AS CHAIRMAN

* MERUS NV QTRLY COLLABORATION REVENUE $6.3 MILLION, DECREASED $2.5 MILLION

* MERUS NV - ENDED Q1 WITH CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $214.0 MILLION

* MERUS NV - EXPECTS ITS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS INTO 2022

* MERUS NV QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.68 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: