BRIEF-Merus announces Q2 loss per share EUR 1.12

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Merus NV

* Merus announces second quarter 2017 financial results and highlights recent progress

* Q2 loss per share EUR 1.12

* Q2 revenue EUR 4.0 million versus EUR 1.1 million

* Q2 revenue view eur 2.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view EUR -0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merus NV - Expects that current cash and cash equivalents balance will be sufficient to fund research and development programs, operations well into 2019