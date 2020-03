March 17 (Reuters) - Merus NV:

* MERUS NV - PLANS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ITS LABORATORY RESEARCH ACTIVITIES AT ITS FACILITIES IN UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS BY WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

* MERUS NV - PLANNED SUSPENSION IS EXPECTED TO BE REVISITED FREQUENTLY OVER THE COMING WEEKS

* MERUS NV - PLANS TO CONTINUE TO SUPPORT EACH OF THE CO'S CLINICAL TRIAL ACTIVITIES & PATIENTS ON CLINICAL TRIALS DURING THIS TIME Source: (bit.ly/2w4YXsU)