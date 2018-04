April 26 (Reuters) - Merus NV:

* MERUS ANNOUNCES RECENT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.73

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR -0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS EUR 3.8 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE EUR 0.4 MILLION

* EXPECTS THAT ITS CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS THROUGH END OF 2020