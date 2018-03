BRIEF-Merus Says Ono Pharma Exercised Option For New Research And License Agreement

March 14 (Reuters) - Merus Nv:

* MERUS ANNOUNCES ONO PHARMACEUTICALS EXERCISE OF ITS OPTION FOR NEW RESEARCH AND LICENSE AGREEMENT TO GENERATE BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY TARGETING AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES

* MERUS NV - ‍ONO HAS AGREED TO FUND RESEARCH ACTIVITIES AT MERUS THAT WILL GENERATE CANDIDATE BICLONICS FOR NEW PROGRAM​

* MERUS NV - ‍MERUS GRANTED ONO WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE, AND COMMERCIALIZE RESULTING PRODUCTS DEVELOPED THROUGH COLLABORATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: