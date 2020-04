BRIEF-Mesa Air Group Gets Withdrawal Notice From American Airlines Seeking To Permanently Withdraw 3 Aircraft From Code Share, Revenue Sharing Agreement

April 7 (Reuters) - Mesa Air Group Inc:

* MESA AIR GROUP - HAS GOT WITHDRAWAL NOTICE FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES SEEKING TO PERMANENTLY WITHDRAW 3 AIRCRAFT FROM CODE SHARE,REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT

* MESA AIR GROUP INC - TWO OF AIRCRAFT WILL BE WITHDRAWN EFFECTIVE MAY 19

* MESA AIR GROUP INC - THIRD AIRCRAFT WILL BE WITHDRAWN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1

* MESA AIR GROUP INC - ON APRIL 3, SUBMITTED ITS APPLICATION FOR WORKER-PROTECTION GRANT FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER CARES TO SECRETARY OF TREASUR

* MESA AIR GROUP - HAS EXPERIENCED A MATERIAL DECLINE IN DEMAND IN BLOCK HOURS FROM BOTH OF ITS MAJOR AIRLINE PARTNERS, AMERICAN AND UNITED AIRLINES

* MESA AIR GROUP INC - HAS BEEN ASKED BY UNITED, AMERICAN AIRLINES TO REDUCE OVERALL BLOCK HOURS IN APRIL BY ABOUT 55%

* MESA AIR GROUP INC - ANTICIPATES BEING ASKED TO FURTHER REDUCE BLOCK HOURS FOR MAY

* MESA AIR GROUP INC - EXPECTS THAT IN CONCERT WITH UNITED, AMERICAN AIRLINES, IT WILL PROACTIVELY EVALUATE AND CANCEL ADDITIONAL FLIGHTS DAILY