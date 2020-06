June 8 (Reuters) - Mesa Laboratories Inc:

* MESA LABORATORIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* MESA LABORATORIES INC - COMMENCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $100 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* MESA LABORATORIES - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, MAY INCLUDE ACQUISITIONS