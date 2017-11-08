FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mesa Labs acquires sterilization and disinfection process control business
November 8, 2017 / 1:49 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Mesa Labs acquires sterilization and disinfection process control business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa Labs acquires sterilization and disinfection process control business

* Announced acquisition of substantially all of assets and certain liabilities of Bag Health Care GmbH’s hygiene monitoring business​

* Deal is expected to increase division revenues by approximately seven percent in first twelve months following acquisition​

* Deal is expected to be accretive to diluted net income per share in first twelve months following acquisition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

