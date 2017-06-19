BRIEF-Mesiniaga accepts Letter Of Award from Universiti Sains Malaysia

June 19 (Reuters) - Mesiniaga Bhd:

* Accepted letter of award from Universiti Sains Malaysia

* The total contract value of the project is 10.2 million rgt

* LOA to supply, deliver, install, configure, and commission core switches, and other works for Pusat Pengetahuan Komunikasi Dan Teknologi

* Proposed transaction will not have any material effect on co & is expected to contribute positively to co's earnings over period of contract