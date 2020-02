Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mesoblast Ltd:

* MESOBLAST LTD ANNOUNCES CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL OUTCOMES USING REMESTEMCEL-L IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC GRAFT VERSUS HOST DISEASE

* MESOBLAST - ON BASIS OF OUTCOMES, INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED COLLABORATION WILL BE EXPANDED TO EVALUATE REMESTEMCEL-L IN A PIVOTAL TRIAL FOR CHRONIC GVHD