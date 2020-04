April 30 (Reuters) - Mesoblast Ltd:

* PHASE 2/3 RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL OF REMESTEMCEL-L IN 300 PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME BEGINS ENROLLMENT

* MESOBLAST - MORE THAN 20 MEDICAL CENTERS ACROSS UNITED STATES WILL PARTICIPATE IN TRIAL WHICH IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT WITHIN 3-4 MONTHS