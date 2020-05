May 28 (Reuters) - Mesoblast Ltd:

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE US$15.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF US$25 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE US$12.2 MILLION VERSUS US$1.2 MILLION

* EXPECT RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE TO DECREASE OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

* ANTICIPATES MAY CONTINUE TO INCUR SIGNIFICANT LOSSES FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE