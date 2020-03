March 10 (Reuters) - Mesoblast Ltd:

* MESOBLAST TO EVALUATE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY CELL THERAPY REMESTEMCEL-L FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 LUNG DISEASE

* MESOBLAST LTD - REMESTEMCEL-L IS BEING STUDIED IN NUMEROUS CLINICAL TRIALS ACROSS SEVERAL INFLAMMATORY CONDITIONS

* MESOBLAST LTD - REMESTEMCEL-L HAS POTENTIAL FOR USE IN TREATMENT OF ARDS, WHICH IS PRINCIPAL CAUSE OF DEATH IN COVID-19 INFECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: