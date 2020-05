May 22 (Reuters) - Meta Growth Corp:

* META GROWTH - GENERATED $13.6 MILLION IN REVENUE AT A 30%+ GROSS MARGIN IN Q2

* META GROWTH CORP - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* META GROWTH -LAYOFF OR TERMINATION OF 19 CORPORATE EMPLOYEES, TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTION PROGRAM OF UP TO 47.5% FOR MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

* META GROWTH CORP - RE-OPENING OF ONTARIO MARKETPLACE IS EXPECTED TO COME SHORTLY