May 12 (Reuters) - METABOLIC EXPLORER SA:

* END-MARCH 2020 CONSOLIDATED GROSS CASH, IFRS STANDARDS, OF 26.4 MEUR VERSUS. EUR 26.6 MEUR AS OF END-DEC 2019

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER OF 12.5 KEUR IDENTICAL TO THAT OF Q1 2019

* GROUP’S DEBT AT MARCH 31, 2020 STOOD AT 7.4 MEUR COMPARED TO 7.7 MEUR AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT ON THE GROUP'S ACTIVITIES AND ITS OUTLOOK 2020 IS NOT YET QUANTIFIED