Aug 15 (Reuters) - ‍Metacrine:

* ‍Metacrine - entered collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S to develop fibroblast growth factor 1 variants for glucose lowering and insulin sensitization​

* ‍Metacrine- Novo Nordisk will have option to license FGF1 program upon achievement of certain research milestones; financial terms were not disclosed​