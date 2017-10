Oct 16 (Reuters) - Metair Investments Ltd

* HAS FINALISED A NEW REPAYMENT STRUCTURE FOR ITS MATURING PREFERENCE SHARES, WHILE CONTINUING TO SECURE LONG TERM LIQUIDITY ​

* ‍EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF R280 MILLION OF MATURING PREFERENCE SHARES TO SEPT 2018 , HAS REDEEMED R560 MILLION IN MATURING PREFERENCE SHARES​

* ‍SUCCESSFULLY SECURED A NUMBER OF COMMITMENTS FROM SEVERAL SOUTH AFRICAN BANKS FOR LONGER TERM FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY