BRIEF-Metair Investments Resolves To Postpone Payment Of Dividend

* JSE: MTA - COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) RESPONSE STATEMENT, OPERATIONAL UPDATE, POSTPONEMENT OF DIVIDEND AND TRADING STATEMENT

* METAIR INVESTMENTS - BOARD CONSIDERS IT PRUDENT AND IN BEST INTERESTS OF COMPANY AND ALL ITS STAKEHOLDERS TO PRESERVE COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY

* METAIR INVESTMENTS LTD - BOARD RESOLVED TO POSTPONE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND

* METAIR INVESTMENTS - SEES FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2020, CO'S EPS AND HEPS WILL REDUCE BY AT LEAST 20%