BRIEF-Metair Investments Says FY HEPS 336 Cents

March 18 (Reuters) - Metair Investments Ltd:

* CONDENSED AUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

* FY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 2 186 CENTS

* GROSS CASH DIVIDEND OF 120 CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED BY BOARD IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY GROUP REVENUE OF R11.2 BILLION REPRESENTS A 9.4% INCREASE

* YTD TRADING BEEN CHALLENGING DUE TO EXTERNAL FACTORS LIKE A LABOUR DISRUPTION AT A MAJOR CUSTOMER, ESKOM POWER DISRUPTIONS

* MARKETS COULD FURTHER BE IMPACTED BY FALL OUT CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS