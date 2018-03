March 15 (Reuters) - Metair Investments Ltd:

* ‍FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 23% TO 281 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍FY REVENUE INCREASED 6% TO R9.5BN BILLION​

* METAIR INVESTMENTS - GROSS CASH DIVIDEND OF 80 CENTS PER SHARE DECLARED IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍EXPECT 2018 TO BE A GROWTH YEAR FOR GROUP​