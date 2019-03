BRIEF-Metall Zug AG FY Gross Sales Climbed 25.1 Pct To CHF 1,199.9 Mln

March 21 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG:

* FY GROSS SALES CLIMBED 25.1% TO CHF 1,199.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 959.2 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) ROSE TO CHF 89.3 MILLION.

* FY NET INCOME OF CHF 63.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 67.7 MILLION)

* METALL ZUG AG INTENDS TO CONFINE ITSELF IN FUTURE TO ROLE OF STRATEGIC ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER WITH REGARD TO CERTAIN OF ITS INVESTMENTS

* FROM JUNE 1 ONWARDS VARIOUS RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE TRANSFERRED FROM THE CEO OF CO TO THE BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BUSINESS UNITS

* CO IS LOOKING INTO SPINNING OFF THE HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES BUSINESS UNIT AND TURNING IT INTO AN INDEPENDENTLY, LISTED COMPANY

* METALL ZUG IS EXPECTING A DIFFICULT, UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT IN 2019

* METALL ZUG- INTENTION IS FOR METALL ZUG AG TO RETAIN A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING IN HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES BUSINESS UNIT

