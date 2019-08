BRIEF-Metall Zug AG Posted Gross Sales Of CHF 576.5 Mln In First Half Of 2019

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG:

* POSTED GROSS SALES OF CHF 576.5 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 - THIS CORRESPONDS TO AN INCREASE OF 4.0% COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2018

* HEINZ BUHOFER TO TEMPORARILY ASSUME MANAGEMENT OF HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES BUSINESS UNIT, HAND OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF CO TO MARTIN WIPFLI

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, JÜRG WERNER WILL RELINQUISH HIS OPERATIONAL FUNCTION AS CEO OF METALL ZUG AG AND RETIRE

* OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 CAME TO CHF -1.6 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 36.4 MILLION)

* IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) WAS ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY PROVISIONS TOTALLING CHF 13.7 MILLION