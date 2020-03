BRIEF-Metall Zug FY EBIT Down At CHF 38.8 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG:

* FY GROSS SALES OF CHF 1219.8 MILLION, UP 1.7%

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) CAME TO CHF 38.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 89.3 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME OF CHF 29.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 63.6 MILLION).

* TO PROPOSE CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.70 GROSS PER TYPE A REGISTERED SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 7.00)

* TO PROPOSE CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 17.00 PER TYPE B REGISTERED SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 70.00)

* BESIDES CASH DIVIDEND, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET ONE REGISTERED SHARE OF V-ZUG HOLDING PER TYPE A REGISTERED SHARE OF METALL ZUG

* BESIDES CASH DIVIDEND, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET 10 REGISTERED SHARES OF V-ZUG HOLDING AG PER TYPE B REGISTERED SHARE OF METALL ZUG AG

* ENVIRONMENT WILL REMAIN CHALLENGING IN A NUMBER OF METALL ZUG'S KEY MARKETS IN 2020 AS WELL