BRIEF-Metall Zug FY ‍Net Income At CHF 67.7 Million ​

March 22 (Reuters) - METALL ZUG AG:

* ‍NET INCOME CAME TO CHF 67.7 MILLION IN REPORTING YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 84.9 MILLION)​

* FY ‍GROSS SALES REMAINED STABLE AT CHF 959.2 MILLION​

* FY ‍OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) FELL TO CHF 53.0 MILLION IN 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 94.1 MILLION)​

* FY ‍SALES DECLINED BY 1.0% ORGANICALLY AND IN LOCAL CURRENCIES​

* ‍DIVIDEND OF CHF 7.00 GROSS PER TYPE A REGISTERED SHARE AND CHF 70.00 GROSS PER TYPE B REGISTERED SHARE​

* METALL ZUG - ‍EXPECTS 2018 OPERATING INCOME TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) OF CHF 73.8 MILLION​