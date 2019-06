BRIEF-Metall Zug Group sees break even result for EBIT in H1

June 7 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG:

* METALL ZUG GROUP: SAP-RELATED COSTS AT V-ZUG AND PROVISIONS FOR SOIL REMEDIATION WORK AT THE ZUG SITE IMPACT ON RESULT

* COSTS AND LOST INCOME AT ZUG SITE OF AROUND CHF 14 MILLION, ARE NEGATIVELY AFFECTING OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) FOR 2019

* METALL ZUG GROUP EXPECTS A BREAK EVEN RESULT FOR OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* GROUP IS EXPECTING AN OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 OF AROUND CHF 0 MILLION