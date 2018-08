Aug 20 (Reuters) - METALL ZUG AG:

* H1 GROSS SALES UP BY 24.4% TO CHF 554 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) AT CHF 36.4 MILLION, 28.9% HIGHER THAN IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 NET INCOME FELL 33.1% TO CHF 22.6 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS OPERATING INCOME AS A WHOLE TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)