BRIEF-Metall Zug: Listing Of V-Zug Holding AG On June 25, 2020

June 17 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG:

* LISTING OF V-ZUG HOLDING AG ON JUNE 25, 2020.

* SCHEDULED FOR SPIN-OFF, V-ZUG GROUP HAS SO FAR BEEN LESS SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

* IN APRIL 2020, MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESS UNIT FELL VICTIM TO A CYBER ATTACK IN US, WHICH RESULTED IN AN INTRAGROUP PAYMENT BEING TRANSFERRED TO A FALSE ACCOUNT.

* AS THINGS STAND, DAMAGE IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY CHF 2.5 MILLION.

* CUT-OFF DATE FOR RECEIPT OF DIVIDEND IN KIND IS JUNE 24, 2020, AFTER CLOSE OF TRADING.