April 17 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG:

* MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESS UNIT (HAAG-STREIT GROUP), WHICH BELONGS TO METALL ZUG GROUP, HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY OF SHARES IN VRMAGIC HOLDING AG BASED IN MANNHEIM, GERMANY

* AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AROUND 77% OF SHARES IN VRMAGIC HOLDING AG BASED IN MANNHEIM, GERMANY