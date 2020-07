July 1 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG:

* SCHLEUNIGER GROUP, A MEMBER OF METALL ZUG GROUP, HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT, ON JUNE 30, 2020, TO ACQUIRE MATERIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF CIRRIS SYSTEMS CORP.