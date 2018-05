BRIEF-Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition Of Valgold And Royalty On The Garrison Project

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd:

* METALLA ANNOUNCES FRIENDLY ACQUISITION OF VALGOLD AND ROYALTY ON THE GARRISON PROJECT

* METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD - EXCHANGE RATIO IMPLIES A CONSIDERATION OF $0.13 PER VALGOLD COMMON SHARE

* METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD - UNDILUTED EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $7.2 MILLION.

* METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD - VALGOLD'S SHARES TO BE EXCHANGED FOR METALLA SHARES ON BASIS OF 0.1667 OF A METALLA SHARE FOR EACH VALGOLD SHARE