March 20 (Reuters) - Metals X Ltd:

* METALS X LTD - TIN CONCENTRATE SALES AND SHIPPING ARE CURRENTLY NOT BEING UNDULY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* METALS X - MEASURES INTRODUCED BY TASMANIAN GOVERNMENT NOT HAVING ANY IMPACT ON RENISON OPERATIONS, EITHER TIN CONCENTRATE PRODUCTION OR SHIPPING

* METALS X LTD- CURRENT PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS BUT IS AT RISK SHOULD COVID-19 IMPACTS ESCALATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: