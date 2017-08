June 16 (Reuters) - Metanor Resources Inc

* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement

* Increase private placement, to 5.25 million flow-through shares at a price of $1.13 each for maximum gross proceeds of $5.9 million

* Gross proceeds from offering will be used to fund exploration of company's properties