2 months ago
BRIEF-Metanor reports $5 mln brokered private placement
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 10:36 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Metanor reports $5 mln brokered private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Metanor Resources Inc:

* Metanor announces $5 million brokered private placement

* Metanor Resources Inc- agents will sell by way of private placement, up to 4.4 million flow-through shares at a price of $1.13 each

* Metanor Resources Inc - proceeds from offering will be used to fund exploration of company's properties as qualifying canadian exploration expenses

* Metanor Resources Inc- in connection with offering, agents will receive a cash commission equal to 6.0 pct of gross proceeds raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

