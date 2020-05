BRIEF-Metex: More Than 80% Of Workforce Back To St-Beauzire Site

May 4 (Reuters) - METABOLIC EXPLORER SA:

* RETURN OF MORE THAN 80% OF ITS WORKFORCE TO ST-BEAUZIRE SITE

* AT THIS STAGE, IMPACT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES AND OUTLOOK FOR 2020 HAS NOT YET BEEN QUANTIFIED

* ON COVI-19: HAS PUT IN PLACE A CONTINUITY PLAN MINIMUM ACTIVITY LEVELS THAT ENCOURAGE TELEWORKING AND LIMIT THE ACTIVITIES REQUIRING AN ON-SITE PRESENCE FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF MAINTAINING STRATEGIC ASSETS

* RESUMPTION OF CO-ACTIVITY ON CONSTRUCTION SITE OF PLANT METEX NØØVISTA