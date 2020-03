March 17 (Reuters) - METABOLIC EXPLORER SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: REDUCED ACTIVITY TO MAINTAIN STRATEGIC ASSETS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPOSSIBLE TO DETERMINE THE DURATION OF THE HEALTH CRISIS AND TO ESTIMATE ITS IMPACT ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR PROJECTS.

* TELEWORKING MODE HAS BEEN SET UP TO PERFORM TERTIARY FUNCTIONS OF THE COMPANY AND SUPPORT ITS METEX SUBSIDIARY NOOVISTA