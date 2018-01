Jan 31 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp:

* METHANEX ANNOUNCES A 10 PCT DIVIDEND INCREASE AND ITS INTENTION TO INITIATE A NEW 10 PCT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33 PER SHARE

* ALSO ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO INITIATE A NEW 10% NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID IN MARCH 2018