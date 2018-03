March 5 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp:

* METHANEX ANNOUNCES A 10% SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* METHANEX CORP - BOARD APPROVED A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WHEREBY CO TO BUY FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 6.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* METHANEX CORP - PURCHASES UNDER NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MARCH 13, 2018 AND END NO LATER THAN MARCH 12, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: