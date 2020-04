BRIEF-Methanex Defers Geismar 3 Project Spending And Provides Business Update

April 1 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp:

* METHANEX DEFERS GEISMAR 3 PROJECT SPENDING AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* METHANEX CORP - TO DEFER ABOUT $500 MILLION CAPITAL SPENDING ON ITS GEISMAR 3 METHANOL PROJECT FOR UP TO 18 MONTHS

* METHANEX CORP - REDUCES 2020 MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING BY $25 MILLION

* METHANEX CORP - INCREASES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY THROUGH $436 MILLION DRAW ON CREDIT

* METHANEX CORP - AS OF TODAY, FOUR OF COMPANY’S OVER 1,500 EMPLOYEES ARE KNOWN TO HAVE CONTRACTED COVID-19

* METHANEX CORP - FULLY DRAWN ON $300 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, DRAWN $136 MILLION OF $800 MILLION CONSTRUCTION CREDIT FACILITY FOR GEISMAR 3 PROJECT

* METHANEX CORP - COVID-19 HAS NOT DIRECTLY IMPACTED CO’S OPERATIONS OR GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN TO DATE

* METHANEX CORP - ANTICIPATE LOWER METHANOL DEMAND IN NEAR-TERM BASED ON REDUCED MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY

* METHANEX CORP - HAVE NOT SEEN A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OUR SALES VOLUME IN Q1 OF 2020 AS A RESULT OF COVID-19