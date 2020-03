BRIEF-Methanex Reduces Production Levels In Trinidad And Chile

March 16 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp:

* METHANEX REDUCES PRODUCTION LEVELS IN TRINIDAD AND CHILE

* METHANEX CORP - HAS IDLED ITS TITAN PLANT IN TRINIDAD EFFECTIVE TODAY AND WILL IDLE ITS CHILE IV PLANT EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020

* METHANEX CORP - ANTICIPATE THAT METHANOL DEMAND COULD BE IMPACTED IN Q2 OF 2020

* METHANEX CORP - THERE HAS BEEN A SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY IN COUNTRIES THAT HAVE HAD SIGNIFICANT OUTBREAKS OF COVID-19

* METHANEX - REDUCING PRODUCTION AT METHANOL FACILITIES, WHERE WE HAVE FLEXIBILITY IN OUR GAS AGREEMENTS, TO PREPARE FOR LOWER DEMAND FOR METHANOL

* METHANEX CORP - DO NOT EXPECT PRODUCTION CHANGE TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OUR CASH FLOWS IN CURRENT PRICE ENVIRONMENT

* METHANEX CORP - EVALUATING ALL CAPITAL AND OPERATING SPENDING, INCLUDING GEISMAR 3 PROJECT