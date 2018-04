BRIEF-Methanex Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $2.03

April 25 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.03

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00

* RESTART OF OUR CHILE IV PLANT IS GOING WELL AND WE EXPECT TO COMPLETE PROJECT IN Q3 2018

* QTRLY PRODUCTION ATTRIBUTABLE TO METHANEX SHAREHOLDERS 1.9 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 1.9 MILLION TONNES REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY REVENUE $962 MILLION VERSUS $810 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ADJUSTED REVENUE $987 MILLION VERSUS $832 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY SALES VOLUME OF METHANEX-PRODUCED METHANOL 1.9 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 1.8 MILLION TONNES LAST YEAR

* QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED METHANOL PRICE INCREASED TO $402 PER TONNE COMPARED TO $350 PER TONNE IN Q4 OF 2017