FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Methanex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Methanex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp

* Methanex reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Methanex Corp - Q2 revenue $669 million versus $468 million

* Methanex Corp - Total sales volume for Q2 of 2017 was 2,474,000 tonnes compared with 2,572,000 tonnes for Q1 of 2017

* Methanex Corp - Sales of Methanex-produced methanol were 1,790,000 tonnes in Q2 of 2017 compared with 1,756,000 tonnes in Q1 of 2017

* Methanex - Average realized methanol price decreased $38 per tonne in quarter to $327 per tonne, which compares to $365 per tonne realized in Q1 of 2017

* Methanex - Planned capex directed towards maintenance, turnarounds, catalyst changes for operations, estimated at about $40 million to end of 2017

* Methanex Corp Q2 adjusted revenue $716 million versus $496 million

* Q2 revenue view $758.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.